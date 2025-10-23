US Senate Foreign Relations Committee says "India is vital partner in advancing stability in Indo-Pacific"

Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday said that India remains a vital partner in advancing stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen in her meeting with Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that both countries, having shared democratic values are vital partners.

“I was glad to meet again with India’s Ambassador to the U.S. @AmbVMKwatra. India remains a vital partner in advancing stability across the Indo-Pacific, economic growth and technological innovation in both our countries and shared democratic values.” -@SenatorShaheen 🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fHMuy48dC4 — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) October 22, 2025

Kwatra on Tuesday participated in the Diwali celebrations at the US India Business Council.

Participated in the Diwali celebrations at the US India Business Council @USIBC today. Wished all the members a prosperous and happy festival and congratulated them on the important role they have in strengthening 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 economic partnership. pic.twitter.com/lfQnweb4tZ — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) October 21, 2025

Kwatra also joined US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Diwali celebrations on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply honoured to join President Donald J. Trump at the White House today to celebrate Diwali. Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture. Warm Diwali greetings to all celebrating, especially the vibrant 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US."