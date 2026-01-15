US Senator Graham meets Reza Pahlavi, reiterates "we stand with Iranians against brutal regime"

Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (local time) met the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi and reiterated Washington's support for the Iranian people against a "brutal regime" in Tehran.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now escalated into widespread unrest, with reports of agitation at more than 280 locations.

In a video message posted on X, Graham said that it would be up to the citizens of Iran to decide who they pick as their next leader.

"Senator Lindsey Graham here with the Crown Prince of Iran. I have followed you, your passion, the way you articulate the hope of your people. It will be up to the people of Iran to pick their next leader. I can't wait until they have a chance to do that. But you have really risen to the occasion. Compelling narrative for the long-suffering people of Iran. And I believe with all my heart that help is on the way," US Senator said.

"We stand with the people of Iran and against the brutal regime. Make Iran Great Again," the post read.

Praising the US President Donald Trump for helping Iran, Graham said that the Khamenei regime is the largest "state sponsor" of terrorism on the planet.

"And President Trump, thank you for picking the people. You're the first one to do that. Thank you for acknowledging that the only way you can make Iran great again is for the protesters to win over the regime. And I believe that day is at hand. And to the American people, it matters to us. This is the largest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet. They have American blood on their hands. And the people protesting in the streets could be our best friends. God bless them," he added.

Further, the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, asserted that the Iranian people would get complete freedom, and the choice would be theirs this time.

"Senator, thank you so much for all your words of support for my compatriots in the darkest time in our history. But hopefully, as we say in Iran, in Farsi, the end of a dark night is light. And this is probably the first time we are so close to victory. You witnessed the resilience of my compatriots. They are fighting a brave fight, and any solidarity can only help them achieve that goal sooner," Pahlavi said in a video message.

"I've been committed to this all my life to serve my nation. And hopefully, as the Senator just said, we hope that the Iranian people will this time have complete freedom and the choice will be theirs. We are here to serve them, to make that choice in freedom. And that's my commitment," he further added.

Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, the New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Further, the Iranian Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement on the decision by the United States to withdraw from key global bodies and the "imposition of unfair tariffs", saying that Washington's decisions have pushed the world towards a breakdown of global norms.

The Iranian Embassy claimed that these policies would have implications for all countries, irrespective of their size or economic power.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order -- including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions -- have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power." (ANI)

