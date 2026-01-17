US Senators call on Trump to prioritize pulse crop market access in India trade talks

Washington DC [USA], January 17 (ANI): Two Republican senators are urging President Donald Trump to ensure that American pulse crop producers receive better access to the Indian market as part of ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and India.

In a letter sent on January 16, Senators Kevin Cramer, Representative-North Dakota and Steve Daines, Representative-Montana urged President Trump to include "favourable pulse crop provisions" in any future bilateral trade agreement with India. Both senators represent states that are among the largest producers of pulses, such as peas, lentils, and dried beans, in the United States, while India is the world's biggest consumer of these crops.

The letter highlights longstanding concerns among American farmers about India's high agricultural tariffs, which raise the cost of US pulse exports and make them less competitive compared with other suppliers. According to US trade officials, India's average applied tariff on agricultural goods is significantly higher than that of the US, creating barriers for American producers in one of the largest global markets.

According to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, the US and India are actively engaged in finalizing a new trade deal. The Trump Administration launched negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with India last year on February 13, and in April, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) finalized its Terms of Reference for a BTA, establishing the roadwork for mutually beneficial, multi-sector negotiations.

USTR found India's average applied tariff rate on agriculture products was 39%, whereas the US applied an average tariff of just 5% on agricultural goods. It also found technical barriers to trade, regulatory barriers, and restrictions on access to the market in certain sectors, including agriculture, have reduced US exports to India.

Cramer and Daines argued that lowering these trade barriers would benefit both American farmers and Indian consumers, given India's massive demand for protein-rich pulses. They also noted that similar outreach was made during President Trump's first term, with the previous letter being personally delivered to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The appeal arrives amid broader US-India trade discussions aimed at finalizing a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, where agriculture remains a key issue. (ANI)

