US Senators introduce bill to boost Quad space cooperation

Washington, DC [US], June 6 (ANI): US Senators Kevin Cramer and Michael Bennet have introduced the Quad Space Act of 2025 to strengthen Quad space cooperation. The bill would direct US Secretary of Defence to initiate discussions with Quad nations to identify mutual areas of interest with regards to formulation of practices in space, cooperation on space situational awareness, and space industrial policy.

The press release stated, "At a time when adversaries like China and Russia are increasingly utilizing space-based capabilities to expand their interests, US Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), co-chair of the Senate Space Force Caucus and chair of the Senate Armed Services (SASC) Airland Subcommittee, and Michael Bennet (D-CO) introduced the Quad Space Act of 2025."

"The bill would direct the Secretary of Defense to initiate discussions with Quad countries to identify mutual areas of interest with respect to the formulation of best practices in space, cooperation on space situational awareness, and space industrial policy," it added.

.@SenatorBennet and I introduced the Quad Space Act to protect our interests by deepening space cooperation with trusted partners and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Read more:https://t.co/TEIa1xs25j — Senator Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) June 5, 2025

Cramer emphasised that maintaining space dominance is needed for protecting the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. He stated that Quad Space Act protects US' interests by deepening space cooperation with trusted partners and reaffirming US' commitment to advancing a free and open region."

He stated, "Maintaining space dominance is vital to protecting the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region." He added, "The Quad's alignment addresses shared security challenges between our countries, and we recognize the importance of space as a strategic domain. The Quad Space Act protects our interests by deepening space cooperation with trusted partners and reaffirming our commitment to advancing a free and open region."

Bennet emphasised that Quad Space Act will enhance the collective capacity of the four nations to address shared challenges by better ensuring safe and secure space missions, tracking objects and activities in space, and fostering shared innovation

"As China and Russia rapidly develop dangerous space capabilities and behave recklessly in space, the United States must bolster cooperation with our Quad partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," Bennet said in a release.

"The Quad Space Act will enhance our collective capacity to address shared challenges by better ensuring safe and secure space missions, tracking objects and activities in space, and fostering shared innovation," he added.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the Quad is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first day in office, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance.

"On day one as Secretary of State, I hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for an important meeting of the Quad. We are committed to strengthening economic opportunity and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Rubio posted on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the meeting with his Quad counterparts--External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia's Penny Wong--at the US Department of State.

In a joint statement, the Foreign ministers of Quad countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific where "sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended." The Quad nations also expressed strong opposition "to any unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion." (ANI)

