Washington, DC [US], February 23 (ANI): A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced a resolution reaffirming American support for Taiwan, condemning China's "weaponization" of UN Resolution 2758 to manipulate history and marginalize Taiwan.

The nonbinding resolution, presented by Senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, emphasizes that the US "one China policy" differs from the Chinese Communist Party's "one China principle," Taipei Times reported.

The resolution stresses that UN Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, did not address China's territorial claims over Taiwan or determine Taiwan's political status.

Despite this, China has misused the resolution to block Taiwan's participation in international organizations. The US senators assert that Resolution 2758 does not endorse the "one China principle" and should not prevent Taiwan's meaningful involvement in UN bodies.

It further emphasizes that the US is against China's attempts to inhibit Taiwan's meaningful involvement in international organizations.

The resolution was presented by US senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, who are the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons. Representatives Young Kim, Ami Bera, John Moolenaar, and Raja Krishnamoorthi also collaborated with the senators in introducing this resolution, according to the Taipei Times.

In 1971, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted UN Resolution 2758, which transferred China's UN seat from the Republic of China to the People's Republic of China (PRC). However, the report did not address China's territorial claims over Taiwan or assert a position regarding Taiwan's political status.

"Once again, the Chinese government has attempted to trick the world and subvert the UN for its own purposes but we see these malign tactics and stand in support of our friends in Taiwan," a Senate Foreign Relations Committee news release cited Risch as quoted by Taipei Times.

"Beijing's attempts to prevent Taiwan's meaningful participation in the UN further erode international support for Taiwan, and this bipartisan resolution makes it clear that the United States won't allow for that," he said.

"To be clear, UNGA Resolution 2758 does not define Taiwan's political status, does not dictate how countries can engage with Taiwan and should not prevent Taiwan from meaningfully participating in UN bodies, full stop" quoted Taipei Times report

The US Senate resolution also states that Resolution 2758 did not endorse and is not equivalent to the "one China principle," so countries that supported Resolution 2758 do not necessarily accept the "one China principle," but the PRC misleadingly claims that those countries abide by Beijing's policy, Taipei Times reported.

As per the report, the US rejects China's coercive attempts to limit Taiwan's global role and to intimidate other countries from strengthening partnerships with Taiwan, he said.

The Senate resolution states that the US recognizes Taiwan as a reliable and indispensable partner on issues ranging from global health to advanced manufacturing, and its resources and expertise are assets from which the international community should fully benefit.

It also encouraged the US government to work with partners on joint efforts to counter China's false narratives about UN Resolution 2758 and support other countries to differentiate their policies and "one China principle" propaganda. (ANI)

