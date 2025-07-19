US sends 250 deportees to Venezuela from El Salvador in exchange for 10 Americans

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): The Trump administration completed a large-scale prisoner swap with Venezuela on Friday (local time), sending about 250 Venezuelans who had been deported and imprisoned in El Salvador back to their home country in exchange for 10 US nationals, officials said, as per CNN.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Venezuelan President Nayib Bukele for helping secure an agreement for the release of all of our American detainees.

In a post on X, he said, "Thanks to US President Donald Trump's leadership, ten Americans who were detained in Venezuela are on their way to freedom. I want to thank my team at the Department of State and especially President Nayib Bukele for helping secure an agreement for the release of all of our American detainees, plus the release of Venezuelan political prisoners."

