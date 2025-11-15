DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US skipping G20 Summit "will have an impact," says High Commissioner of South Africa to India

US skipping G20 Summit "will have an impact," says High Commissioner of South Africa to India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Anil Sooklal, stated that the absence of the United States from the 2025 G20 Johannesburg summit will have an "impact".

Advertisement

On being asked about the impact of the US boycotting the 2025 G20 Johannesburg summit, Sooklal recounted to ANI that during the 2008 financial crisis, the US played a key role in bringing together leaders from the global North and South.

Advertisement

However, Sooklal expressed disappointment that President Trump would not attend the final summit in South Africa. Despite the US absence, he emphasised the commitment of other G20 countries to supporting South Africa's priorities.

Advertisement

"It will have an impact. The reality is the USA is the most powerful global nation, the largest global economy, and we must recall that in 2008 when we had the global financial crisis, it was under the leadership of the USA that the first summit of G20 was conducted in Washington in November 2008 so the USA was a moving force in bringing us together leaders from the global North and South as a collective and steering this process...It's unfortunate that President Trump and the USA have decided not to attend the final summit in this first round of summits in South Africa, and of course, at the same time, all of the other G20 countries have been committed to supporting South Africa's priorities...So, even though the USA will not be present at the table, the G20 has established itself as a powerful global force. It's no longer dependent on any one country...It has its own energy, and it's a force that we all believe in as a platform," he said.

US President Donald Trump, on November 7, stated that the United States will not be part of the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, calling it "a total disgrace."

Advertisement

"Afrikaners (People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the post also reads. "I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!"

In May, the White House told federal agencies to stop work with the G20 summit, scheduled for November 22-23. Trump indicated at the time that the US would not participate, The Hill reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts