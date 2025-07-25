Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, calling it a "reckless move" that encourages Hamas and undermines peace efforts, according to a post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a post on X, said the move was a setback to regional stability and an insult to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Reacting to Macron's announcement on X, Rubio said, "The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron's plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the @UN General Assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th."

Rubio's statement came just hours after Macron declared that France would officially recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, France 24 reported.

In a social media post, Macron said, "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved."

He added, "Given its historic commitment to a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine. Peace is possible."

According to France 24, Macron's announcement marks a shift in tone from his initial support for Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. Over the months, the French president has increasingly expressed concern over Israel's military actions in Gaza and stressed the need for more humanitarian aid.

Macron also shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming his decision. Responding to the move, Abbas's senior aide, Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed the decision and said,

"This position reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

The announcement has drawn strong criticism from Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron's decision, calling it an act that rewards terrorism.

"We strongly condemn President Macron's decision to recognise a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became," Netanyahu said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

"A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel, not to live in peace beside it." He added, "Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel." (ANI)

