Moscow [Russia], August 6 (ANI): The US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow, days before the White House's deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face economic penalties, Al Jazeera reported.

US President Donald Trump has warned that he would impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in its conflict with Ukraine before Friday.

The White House has not outlined specific actions it plans to take, but Trump has previously threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" against Russia's trade partners, such as India and China.

After arriving in Moscow on Wednesday, Witkoff was met by presidential special representative Kirill Dmitriev, Al Jazeera reported citing Russian state news agency TASS.

Dmitriev had played a key role in direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed Witkoff's visit. "We consider (talks with Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful," he said, as per Al Jazeera.

The Kremlin has not said whether Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "productive conversation" with US President Donald Trump, with the main focus on ending the war with Russia and coordinating positions between Kyiv and Washington.

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed achieving a "just and lasting peace" and expressed appreciation for Trump's efforts to help end the conflict.

"It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it," Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on X.

Earlier, Trump said that nuclear submarines have been deployed in Russia.

"They are in the region, yeah -- where they have to be," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

When asked if there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions at this point, Trump said, "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed." (ANI)

