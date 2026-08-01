US Special Envoy Sergio Gor meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, discusses bilateral ties, trade, regional cooperation

Dhaka (Bangladesh); August 1 (ANI): Visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

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The meeting took place this morning, Saturday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

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"During the meeting, views were exchanged on various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States, the expansion of trade and investment, and regional cooperation," the Bangladesh Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

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Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Friday met visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and discussed issues of mutual interest, local media reported.

"The meeting was held at a city hotel in the morning. I can only tell you it was a good meeting," a diplomatic source on the US side told UNB.

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It could not be learned what they exactly discussed during the meeting.

On June 25, Gor wished High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi all the very best as he assumed his "important role" as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

"As the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him," Gor said on June 25.

Highlighting the meetig, Gor wrote in a post on X, "Today I called on the Honorable Prime Minister @trahmanbnp to discuss the great opportunities between the U.S. and Bangladesh to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance our partnership. This is a priority for the United States, and working together we can achieve real results!"

Today I called on the Honorable Prime Minister @trahmanbnp to discuss the great opportunities between the U.S. and Bangladesh to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance our partnership. This is a priority for the United States, and working together we can achieve real… pic.twitter.com/9DnO53A2Fc — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 1, 2026

The US Special Envoy met Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman on Thursday evening and visited the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

Additionally, the United States on Thursday updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh following the US Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor's first visit to Bangladesh.

The Overall Travel Advisory has been changed from Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) to Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution), which reflects that Bangladesh is safer for travel, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The improvement in the Travel Advisory reflects growing US confidence in Bangladesh's overall security environment and stability. Over the past six months, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the present government has achieved visible progress in strengthening law and order across the country.

The decision also underscores the positive trajectory of the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, the statement said. (ANI)

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