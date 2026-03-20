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Home / World / US Special Envoy Sergio Gor reviews strategic naval assets in Sri Lanka

US Special Envoy Sergio Gor reviews strategic naval assets in Sri Lanka

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ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 20 (ANI): The United States and Sri Lanka on Friday highlighted their deepening maritime security partnership as US Special Representative for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, reviewed strategic naval assets and upcoming vessel transfers in the region.

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In a post on X, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka detailed the engagement, stating, "Special Envoy Gor joined Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Damian Fernando aboard SLNS GAJABAHU, a former @USCG cutter now in @SriLanka_Navy service, symbolizing the strength of our longstanding maritime partnership."

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The visit underscored the significance of bilateral cooperation in maintaining security across the Indo-Pacific, particularly through the transfer of decommissioned American vessels to the Sri Lankan fleet. During the dialogue, it was noted that a new addition is currently en route to the island nation to bolster its naval capabilities.

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"The fourth former US Coast Guard cutter - ex-DECISIVE--now undertaking its Pacific journey to Sri Lanka, will further expand our maritime security partnership and regional cooperation," the embassy further noted in the post.

This maritime focus coincides with high-level talks held on Thursday between Special Representative Sergio Gor and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The leaders met to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the island nation's stance on the escalating West Asia crisis.

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The visit by the US Special Envoy comes after Iran's IRIS Dena ship sank south of Sri Lanka on 4 March after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

Against this volatile backdrop, the meeting at the Presidential Secretariat allowed both leaders to review the strategic importance of maritime security and economic cooperation.

According to a release from the US Pacific Command, the engagement was part of "US efforts to safeguard vital sea lanes and secure ports, reinforce mutually beneficial trade and commercial ties, and advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the benefit of both our peoples."

The discussions also delved into the geopolitical challenges currently gripping the Middle East and how they affect regional stability. In a post on X, the President's Media Division (PMD) noted that Gor and Dissanayake's "discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and Sri Lanka's position on the Middle East conflict and its challenges."

Following his stay in Sri Lanka, the American envoy is scheduled to visit the Maldives as part of a five-day regional tour. The mission aims to conduct high-level talks centred on "advancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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