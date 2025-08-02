US Special Envoy Witkoff: Negotiations should change to all or nothing

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): Following a meeting with hostage families, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that "most Israelis want the hostages home, and most Gazans want the hostages returned because they want Gaza's rehabilitation."

He estimated that "Hamas will have no reasons not to sit for negotiations" and accused the terrorist group of talking about starvation "and that there is no starvation."

Witkoff added that "the plan is not to expand the war, but to end it". "We think the negotiations should change to all or nothing.", the U.S. special envoy added. (ANI/TPS)

