US stands against China’s bullying behaviour: Austin

Canberra, July 28

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday the US stands with countries fighting Chinese “bullying behaviour” as he launched bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Brisbane ahead of annual bilateral meetings that will focus on a deal to provide Australia, a defense treaty partner, with a fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology. — AP

