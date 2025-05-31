US State Department issues annual report on access to Tibetan areas

Washington, DC [USA], May 31 (ANI): The US State Department has released its annual report on access to Tibetan areas, mandated by Section 4 of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018.

The report highlights ongoing restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities on US diplomats, journalists, and citizens seeking to enter Tibet.

According to the report, Chinese officials continue to systematically impede access to the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas.

These restrictions include denying visa applications, limiting the scope of permitted visits, and imposing stringent monitoring of foreign visitors.

The report also notes that Chinese authorities have not provided consistent or transparent reasons for these denials, making it challenging for the US government to assess the full extent of the restrictions.

The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act was enacted to promote equal access for US citizens to Tibetan areas, in response to China's denial of similar access to American diplomats and citizens.

The law requires the Secretary of State to assess and report annually on the level of access granted by Chinese authorities to US nationals. If the Secretary determines that Chinese officials are responsible for denying access, the law authorises the US government to impose visa restrictions on those individuals.

The latest report underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the US in engaging with Tibetan regions. It serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and reciprocity in international relations, particularly concerning human rights and freedom of movement. (ANI)

