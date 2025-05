US State Department welcomes wisdom, prudence, statesmanship shown by India, Pakistan

Washington DC [US], May 12 (ANI): The US State Department welcomed the understanding reached by India and Pakistan on the cessation of hostilities and praised the leadership on choosing he path of wisdom, prudence and statesmanship.

In the remarks made by the State Department, it was noted that US President along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to urge India and Pakistan to engage in direct communication and "maintain a full ceasefire".

It was also emphasised that America continues to offer its support to facilitate discussions between India and Pakistan so as to avert conflicts in future.

The State Department said, "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace. President Trump and Secretary Rubio continue to urge both countries to maintain a full ceasefire and engage in direct communication. The United States continues to offer its support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future conflict."

Earlier on May 10, the United States has applauded India and Pakistan's decision to reach an understanding amid tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Vice President JD Vance praising the diplomatic efforts behind the breakthrough.

Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire. https://t.co/ddDzFMAT3H — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 10, 2025

The Vice President's remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement. Rubio provided details of the US-led diplomatic engagement that led to the stoppage of all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air.

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

In a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Sunday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

Director General Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday emphasised the country's military capabilities, stating that India has the ability to target every system at Pakistan's bases.

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday said Operation Sindoor effectively destroyed terror camps, achieving its objectives with precision. He stressed that the operations' impact is evident to the world. Air Marshal Bharti said, "Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes and the results are for the whole world to see."

During the briefing, Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod issued a clear warning to Pakistan stating, "This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that's all". (ANI)

