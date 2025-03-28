US State Dept Dy Secy holds talks with Vikram Misri, reviews efforts for prosperous Indo-Pacific

Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Friday that Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding ongoing efforts to achieve prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement added that Landau thanked Misri for India's assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the US.

"Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau spoke today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

"The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India's assistance addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue," the statement added.

In a similar vein, the US Embassy in India cancelled about 2000 visa appointments made by bots.

On Wednesday, the embassy announced that they have a zero-tolerance policy for agents and fixers.

In a pot on X, the embassy said, "Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh revealed that since January 20, the US has deported 55 Indian nationals who arrived in India via Panama.

Singh also mentioned that no Indian national has been deported by the US to any other country besides Panama.

"Beginning 20 January 2025, the US deported a total of 55 Indian nationals who arrived in New Delhi via Panama. These individuals were deported to Panama by the US under a bilateral arrangement. Panama, in turn, facilitated the deportation of these individuals to New Delhi on commercial flights with the assistance of the International Organization of Migration (IOM)," Singh said in a written reply to an unstarred question in parliament.

Adding further, MoS MEA highlighted that the Ministry of External Affairs remains engaged with the US in ensuring the safe return of all individuals who have been verified as Indian nationals. (ANI)

