US State Secy Marco Rubio arrives in Delhi after Kolkata visit, to hold talks with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.

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During his visit to the national capital, Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building.

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Earlier in the day, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

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In a post on X, Rubio said, "Mother Teresa left a tremendous legacy of compassion and service. I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action."

Mother Teresa left a tremendous legacy of compassion and service. I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action. pic.twitter.com/HCiATKgUDc — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 23, 2026

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared an update regarding the delegation's travel to Delhi.

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In a post on X, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor wrote, "In the air to Delhi!" alongwith with which he shared an image showing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel and the ambassador himself travelling on the plane.

In the air to Delhi! pic.twitter.com/R2KnqpUh1N — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Rubio and his wife departed from Kolkata for Delhi, where the US Secretary of State is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders.

Gor also confirmed through a post on X that US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel is part of the travelling delegation.

He said, "Travelling with Secretary Rubio is our dear friend Robert Gabriel! Glad to welcome him back to India!"

Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years.

The Kolkata stop marked the beginning of Rubio's four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26.

The top US diplomat is expected to travel to multiple cities, including Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, during the course of the visit. The high-level engagements are anticipated to focus on trade, technology, energy security and defence cooperation between India and the United States.

The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26.

The announcement regarding Rubio's arrival was made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor through a post on X. He stated that Rubio would later travel to New Delhi to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders.

In a post on X, he said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework. (ANI)

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