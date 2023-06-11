US state visit needs six months of meticulous planning, says WH historian

Washington, June 10

A US state visit, an honour given to the closest friends and allies, involves about six months of meticulous planning by the White House and displays the best of American hospitality, according to an eminent American historian.

The remarks by Matthew Costello, vice-president and interim director of the David M Rubenstein National Center for White House History, came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US.

PM Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“Typically, there is an invitation. There are about six months of planning leading up to the White House events. The day of (the state visit), there will be a state arrival ceremony at the White House, typically on the South Lawn. The President and the visiting Head of State will exchange remarks,” said Matthew.

“They’ll listen to the national anthems of the respective countries, review their troops, and then they’ll go into the White House for conversation, and diplomatic exchanges later that night. There is a state dinner held in their honour, and then they spend the night there as the overnight guest of the President, the First Lady at Blair House, the president’s official guest house,” he said.

According to Matthew, the first state visit is recognised as that of King Kalakaua of Hawaii in 1874. — PTI