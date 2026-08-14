US states declare August 15 'India day' as global Indian missions gear up for 80th independence day

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of India's landmark 80th Independence Day, Indian embassies, high commissions, and consulates across the globe are marking the occasion through official state proclamations, civic receptions, vibrant cultural performances, and community outreach initiatives.

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From executive declarations in major American cities to grand music collaborations in Berlin and diplomatic commentary in Hanoi, Indian missions are highlighting the nation's democratic values and global partnerships.

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In the United States, the Consulate General of India in Seattle announced a series of official proclamations issued across Washington State and Nebraska designating August 15 as India Day.

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Expressing gratitude to state and municipal leaders, the Consulate posted, "The proclamation recognizes the vibrant and growing Indian-American community in Seattle and its significant contributions to the city's cultural fabric, economic vitality and civic life. It highlights the shared values of democracy, diversity and mutual respect that unite India and the United States, while recognising the Consulate's role in fostering meaningful people-to-people ties between India and the City," the Consulate General wrote in the post.

India’s 80th Independence Day to be celebrated across the entire State of Washington as India Day! Thank Hon’ble @GovBobFerguson for this recognition. The proclamation honours : ➡️ shared values of democracy, diversity and mutual respect, and the strong people-to-people ties… pic.twitter.com/4TbWn9i7Jt — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) August 13, 2026

Seattle Mayor Katie B Wilson and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson honoured the occasion with official proclamations, which were accompanied by municipal declarations in Bellevue by Mayor Mo Malakoutian and in Kent by Mayor Dana Ralph.

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In Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen declared August 15 as India Day, highlighting India's strides in education, science, healthcare, and economic growth alongside the state's Indian-American community.

Further east, the Consulate General of India in Chicago hosted an Independence Day reception at the historic Chicago Cultural Centre, bringing together over 300 guests including diplomatic corps members, elected officials, and academics.

Summarising the evening, the Consulate shared, "The celebration came alive with a Bharatanatyam performance to India's timeless national song, 'Vande Mataram,' beautifully capturing the nation's enduring spirit of unity, pride, heritage, and patriotism," the post read.

Subsequently, the Consulate General of India in New York joined local leadership, including County Executive James J. Tedesco III and Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Tracy Zur, for a community-wide celebration featuring youth artistic performances.

The Consulate noted, "A proud celebration of India's 80th Independence Day at Bergen County. @IndiainNewYork sincerely thanks County Executive James J. Tedesco III @BergenExec and Vice Chairwoman @TracyZur of Bergen County Board of Commissioners for their warm support and for celebrating India's 80th Independence Day which brought together the diverse Indian community, including youth and children."

Further, the Consulate General of India in New York highlighted state and local recognitions across its jurisdiction, extending special appreciation to leadership in Ohio and New Jersey. Acknowledging state greetings from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, the Consulate wrote, "Ohio celebrates India's 80th Independence Day! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Governor @MikeDeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel for their warm wishes on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. The message warmly acknowledges the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to Ohio's prosperity and vibrant social fabric, while underscoring the close and growing ties between India and Ohio."

A proud celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day at Bergen County. @IndiainNewYork sincerely thanks County Executive James J. Tedesco III @BergenExec and Vice Chairwoman @TracyZur of Bergen County Board of Commissioners for their warm support and for celebrating India’s 80th… pic.twitter.com/Fj1q6xcsYl — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 13, 2026

Additionally, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta engaged the diaspora through cultural heritage programs and digital campaigns on traditional art forms ahead of Indian Independence Day.

"The members of Indian diaspora enthusiastically participated in the virtual workshop(s) organized by ICCR on Madhubani and Gond art forms as part of the run up to the 80th Independence Day of India. Through this creative experience, the workshop celebrated the spirit of Vande Mataram while showcasing India's rich traditions, artistic expressions, and cultural heritage. As this year's Independence Day approaches, the Consulate team led by the Consul General and team proudly poses with the Tiranga and undertook selfie with Tiranga as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign, celebrating the spirit of patriotism, unity and national pride."

Across Europe and Asia, diplomatic missions held distinctive celebrations.

The Embassy of India in Berlin highlighted an Indo-German cultural showcase at Berlin's Konzerthaus as part of the Young Euro Classic festival. Ambassador Ajit V Gupte attended the performance featuring the Karthik Mani Project alongside the Jakob Manz Trio, remarking, "The spirited blend of Indian #classical and folk traditions with contemporary #jazz enthralled a packed audience, showcasing the richness, diversity and enduring appeal of India's musical #heritage."

Amb @AjitVGupte and Mrs Priti Gupte attended a memorable evening at Berlin’s iconic Konzerthaus, where The Karthik Mani Project, an Indian Carnatic fusion ensemble, joined forces with the German jazz trio led by Jakob Manz on 11 August as part of #YoungEuroClassic2026. The… pic.twitter.com/rNUXFZIA0y — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 13, 2026

In Ankara, the Embassy of India integrated the #HarGharTiranga initiative into community wellness routines, sharing images of local yoga enthusiasts posing with the Tricolour during class.

Bizim Bayrağımız, Bizim Gururumuz! #HarGharTiranga Kampanyası ruhuyla, Hindistan Büyükelçiliği, Ankara yoga tutkunlarının yoga dersleri sırasında Bayrağımızla olan bir anını paylaşmaktan mutluluk duyar. . Our Tiranga, Our Pride! In the spirit of #HarGharTiranga Campaign,… pic.twitter.com/k5OeBS8QHw — IndiaInTürkiye (@IndiaInTurkiye) August 13, 2026

Meanwhile in Hanoi, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W Sherpa authored a special commemorative piece reflecting on India's developmental momentum and reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and Vietnam.

Trong bài viết đặc biệt này nhân dịp Quốc khánh lần thứ 80 của Ấn Độ, Đại sứ Tshering W. Sherpa chia sẻ về những bước phát triển của Ấn Độ, và quyết tâm của Ấn Độ và Việt Nam cùng hướng tới một tương lai thịnh vượng và tươi sáng. Rs Rs Rs In this… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) August 14, 2026

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

Following tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Approx. 5,000 Special Guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. (ANI)

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