US states divided on gun control

Olympia, May 26

Washington Governor Jay Inslee was quick to react to this week's carnage at a Texas elementary school, sending a tweet listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken.

But gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic- controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

That's because they are either controlled politically by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically divided, leading to stalemate. “Here I am in a position where I can do something, I can introduce legislation, and yet to know that it is not going to go anywhere is a feeling of helplessness," said state Greg Leding, a Democrat in the GOP-controlled Arkansas Legislature. — AP