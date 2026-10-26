‘US stepped into a quagmire’: Ghalibaf says Iran won’t give in to intimidation

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday warned the US that it had trapped itself in a crisis, declaring that it was Washington that “stepped into a quagmire” through miscalculations and waging war against Iran.

According to remarks shared by ISNA agency, Ghalibaf made clear that the onus was entirely on the US to resolve the ongoing confrontation. “As I have also stated previously, we have nothing new to say. It was America that, through miscalculations and waging war against Iran, stepped into a quagmire, and it is now they who must take the necessary measures to rescue themselves,” Ghalibaf stated during a parliamentary session in Tehran.

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The parliamentary leader rejected any notion that military intimidation or public pressure would force Tehran into submission, contrasting contemporary Iran with its past leadership.

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“The Americans assume that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today’s Iran is not the Iran of the humiliating Pahlavi era, but rather a strong fortress of self-confidence, defensive capability, and iron will that will never allow any foreign power to dictate terms to the honour of this land,” he said.

Addressing escalating regional tensions and military threats, Ghalibaf warned that Iran remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty against any potential escalation.

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“We will not be intimidated, and we are prepared to deliver a response beyond their imagination to any violation of the territorial integrity of great Iran,” Ghalibaf asserted. “Therefore, threats of widespread war or assassination are not matters that will make the Iranian nation compromise on its rights and interests.”

He concluded by emphasising that diplomatic claims or gestures from Washington would remain meaningless without a fundamental shift in policy and concrete actions. “Until the Americans change their behaviour, abandon their bullying nature and greed, and make tangible, concrete, and real amends on the ground for their violated commitments, no claim will hold a shred of credibility for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ghalibaf declared.

Araghchi dismisses threats of flare-up in war

Iran’s Foreign Minister on Sunday vowed that new threats of war would not budge Iran from its policies. “Today, again war is being spoken about, but I am thinking about post-war status, whether a war occurs or not, our policies will remain in place,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a group of diplomats in Tehran.

He also warned the US against renewing strikes on Iran and repeated past statements that Tehran was ready to cooperate with neighbouring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf. “Everything has changed in our region,” he said. “After the recent war, nothing will be like the past.”