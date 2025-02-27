DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / US Supreme Court briefly blocks order for Trump Admn to imminently release foreign aid

US Supreme Court briefly blocks order for Trump Admn to imminently release foreign aid

Chief Justice Roberts says the order issued by US District Judge Ali will remain on hold until the high court has a chance to weigh in more fully
article_Author
AP
Washington, Updated At : 08:26 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump. Reuters file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a judge’s order giving the Trump administration a midnight deadline to release billions of dollars in US foreign aid.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the order issued by US District Judge Amir H. Ali will remain on hold until the high court has a chance to weigh in more fully.

Ali had ordered the federal government to comply with his decision temporarily blocking a freeze on foreign aid, ruling in a lawsuit filed by non-profit groups and businesses. An appellate panel refused the administration’s request to intervene.

Advertisement

The federal government froze foreign assistance after an executive order from President Donald Trump targeting what he called wasteful programmes that do not correspond to his foreign policy goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper