 US Supreme Court justice under fire for 'secretly' accepting luxury trips : The Tribune India

US Supreme Court justice under fire for 'secretly' accepting luxury trips

US Supreme Court justice under fire for 'secretly' accepting luxury trips

Photo for representation only.



Washington, April 8

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under fire after the revelation that he has "secretly accepted luxury trips from a major Republican donor".

ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism, reported that Harlan Crow, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate developer, had paid for Thomas to join multiple vacations for more than two decades, including travels on the billionaire's private jet and superyacht, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thomas, a conservative justice who has served in the US Supreme Court since 1991, said on Friday that he "was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable".

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines," Thomas responded in a statement to the ProPublica investigation.

Crow is the chairman of the Board of Crow Holdings, a private family business established to manage the capital of the Trammell Crow family, according to its website. He is reportedly also an influential donor to causes related to the law and judiciary.

Thomas said Crow and Crow's wife were among his "dearest friends," and acknowledged that he had joined them "on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them".

US Supreme Court justices are generally required to publicly report all gifts worth more than $415, defined as "anything of value" that isn't fully reimbursed, according to ProPublica.

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, a Democrat, tweeted on Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, will take action on the report.

"The highest court in the land shouldn't have the lowest ethical standards," Durbin said. "Time for an enforceable code of conduct for Justices." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

7
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

8
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

9
Punjab

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

10
Punjab

Punjab to miss fiscal targets by a wide margin due to freebies: India Ratings

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Active shooter at US University of Oklahoma, students asked to take shelter

No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus

The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...

President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft

President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet dev...

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...

3 college students die after their car collides with tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Dulhera village

3 college students die after their car collides with tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Dulhera village

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Arshdeep are believed to have fled...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

Misleading info on Anandpur Sahib Resolution in NCERT book: SGPC

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

Tourist inflow to Amritsar dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal

No ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar

No 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar; slams media for running ‘fake news to target Sikhs’

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for Chandigarh tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots himself dead in PCR van

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots himself dead in PCR van

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Travel agent Ghai booked under Arms Act

13 cell phones siezed from jail

Servant sedates mate, flees away with valuables

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised