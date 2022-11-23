 US Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress : The Tribune India

US Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

It is the former President’s second loss at Supreme Court in as many months, and third this year

US Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

Former US President Donald Trump. Reuters file



Washington, November 23

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.

The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

Last week, Trump announced he would run again in 2024.

It was the former president’s second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months, and third this year. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Trump’s Florida estate that turned up classified documents.

In January, the court refused to stop the National Archives from turning over documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the only vote in Trump’s favour.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s.

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on November 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Trump’s lawyers and the counter arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Just over three weeks later, the court lifted Roberts’ order without comment.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the committee chairman until the next Congress begins in January, said in a statement that his committee “will now conduct the oversight that we’ve sought for the last three and a half years.”           In a message on his social media network, Trump said the Supreme Court’s action created “terrible precedent for future Presidents.” He accused the court of becoming “nothing more than a political body, with our country paying the price.”                 He also said: “Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!”          The House contended an order preventing the IRS from providing the tax returns would leave lawmakers “little or no time to complete their legislative work during this Congress, which is quickly approaching its end.”          Had Trump persuaded the nation’s highest court to intervene, he could have run out the clock on the committee, with Republicans ready to take control of the House in January.

They almost certainly would have dropped the records request if the issue had not been resolved by then.

The House Ways and Means panel first requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns from Congress.      Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued.

After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House took the position that the request was a valid one and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then attempted to halt the handover in court.

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top general

2
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

3
Delhi

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

4
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

5
Nation

‘Silence of the Constitution’ being exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs

6
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

7
Punjab

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

8
Nation

Silence of Constitution exploited: Supreme Court on appointment of CEC, ECs

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's associate flaunts arms on social media, booked

Don't Miss

View All
This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

Top News

Several killed In shooting at US Walmart store, gunman dead

Seven killed, several injured in US Walmart shooting

Police have so far not provided any details about suspected ...

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...

Following a quarrel, 25-year-old man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother in Delhi's Palam

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Accused Keshav has been arrested

Aaftab Poonawala’s lie detector test likely to be held today

Aaftab Poonawala likely to undergo narco analysis tomorrow

The 28-year-old, however, will have to undergo a set of test...

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'


Cities

View All

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

Tarn Taran: Differently abled protest sacking of staff outside MLA’s residence

Amritsar's historical gates closed for tourists

2 years after hooch tragedy, illicit liquor trade still rampant in Punjab

Armed assailants hack 29-yr-old man to death in Amritsar village

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

BKU (Charuni) withdraws call to block NH-44 following assurance by Anil Vij

BJP’s Satya Pal Jain, Sanjay Tandon push for Metro in Chandigarh, MP Kirron Kher opposes

Panchkula's Sector-25 green belt turns forest, residents live in fear of wildlife

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Satyendar Jain enjoying ‘resort-like’ facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi

Aaftab Poonawala likely to undergo narco analysis tomorrow

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Shraddha murder: Experts say electric cutter, saw-teeth knife used in such crimes

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Curb illegal mining in Phillaur: BJP to DC

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 officials in Ludhiana tender scam

Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University

Punjabi University, Patiala, marks 300th anniversary of Waris Shah