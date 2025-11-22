DT
US threatens to cut intel, weapon supply to press Ukraine into truce

US threatens to cut intel, weapon supply to press Ukraine into truce

Agencies
Kyiv/Washington, Updated At : 04:46 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The site of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
The United States has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to press it into agreeing to the framework of a US-brokered peace deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

Washington has presented Ukraine with a 28-point plan, which endorses some of Russia’s principal demands in the war, including that Kyiv cede additional territory, curb the size of its military and be barred from joining NATO.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kyiv was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, and that the US wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday.

May face very difficult choice, says Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had to confront the possibility of losing its dignity or risking the loss of a key partner as it figures out how to respond to a US peace proposal. “This is one of the most difficult moments in our history,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. “Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

Zelenskyy, who held a phone call on Friday with the leaders of allies Britain, Germany and France, appeared careful not to reject the US plan. “We value the efforts of the US, President Trump,” he said.

Putin accuses Kyiv of opposing peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the peace plan could form the “basis” of a final settlement, accusing Kyiv of opposing it. Ukraine should make a “responsible decision”, and do it now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Washington-backed plan 
The 28-point plan backed by the US includes the following terms: 
  • Ukraine would withdraw from territory it still controls in eastern provinces, while Russia gives up smaller amounts of land
  • Ukraine would be barred from joining the NATO military alliance, its armed forces capped at 6,00,000 troops. NATO would agree to never station troops there
  • Sanctions against Russia would be gradually lifted, Moscow would be invited back into the G8 group of countries
  • There will be a total and complete  comprehensive non-aggression  agreement between Russia, Ukraine  and Europe. All ambiguities of the last  30 years will be considered resolved
