Florida [US], April 12 (ANI): Three people were killed after a small plane crashed along a busy street and erupted into a fireball just outside Boca Raton in Florida on Friday, CNN reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will carry out an investigation into the plane crash.

According to Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief with Boca Raton Fire Rescue, three people who were onboard the twin-engine Cessna 310 when it crashed were killed.

Advertisement

A man who was driving a car in the area was injured after hitting a tree due to debris and fire from the plane crash. LaSalle said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community."

Advertisement

Singer added, "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue," CNN reported.

According to officials, the aircraft took off from Boca Raton at about 10 am and was heading to Tallahassee. According to LaSalle and the FAA, Boca Raton fire and police dispatch received a call for a plane in trouble at about 10:12 am, and the aircraft crashed at 10:20 am.

The assistant fire chief said the plane had "some mechanical issues." Data from FlightRadar24 shows the plane made repeated loops around the aircraft before the crash, CNN reported.

In a video shared on social media, one witness said, "I heard it like zooming by a couple of times and then whew - a plane crashed." Another person said, "The whole building shook." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)