US tightens visa rules for Pakistani applicants

US tightens visa rules for Pakistani applicants

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Karachi [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore have mandated that all F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applicants make their social media accounts public as part of enhanced vetting measures, ARY News reported.

This directive aligns with a similar policy recently enacted by the US Embassy in Delhi.

An internal US State Department cable, dated June 18, instructs consular officers to screen visa applicants more thoroughly to detect any individuals with hostile views toward the United States or its institutions.

The move is part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to tighten immigration screening, according to official statements.

ARY News further reported that the consulates announced on Instagram that applicants must adjust their social media privacy settings to allow officials to verify identity and eligibility.

The consulates warned that failure to comply could result in visa denial or future ineligibility.

Since 2019, visa applicants have been required to list their social media handles on application forms. However, the updated rule extends transparency by requiring public access to profiles for F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) visa categories.

ARY News noted that these updated screening procedures, aimed at bolstering national security, require consular officers to conduct comprehensive background checks, including detailed reviews of applicants' social media activity.

The State Department stated, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision... We must ensure that those applying for admission do not intend to harm Americans or our institutions."

Building on this approach, the US government has now made it mandatory for all F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applicants to set their social media profiles to 'public' so that officials can properly verify their identity and admissibility under US law. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

