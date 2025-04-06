US to flag ‘Chinese meddling’ in running of Panama Canal

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Panama next week to meet with leaders of the Central American country following recent Trump administration allegations of Chinese interference in the operations of the critical Panama Canal shipping lane.

President Donald Trump has complained about the US relinquishing control of the waterway to Panama more than 20 years ago and has threatened to retake it, arguing that the US was being overcharged for using it. Panama’s government has denied Trump’s assertion that China exerts influence over the canal.

The chief Pentagon spokesman said Hegseth will participate in the Central American Security Conference. He said the US wanted to strengthen its partnerships with Central American nations toward a secure Western Hemisphere.”