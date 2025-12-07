US top diplomat to visit Delhi, Bengaluru from Dec 7-11

Washington DC [US], December 7 (ANI): United States' Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Allison Hooker will visit New Delhi and Bengaluru from December 7 to 11, a statement by the US Embassy said.

Under Secretary Hooker's visit will focus on advancing the US-India strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties, including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space exploration.

While in New Delhi, Under Secretary Hooker will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, including through the Foreign Office Consultations with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In Bengaluru, she will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation and meet leaders from India's dynamic space, energy, and technology sectors to promote innovation in US-India research partnerships and to explore opportunities for expanded cooperation, as per the statement.

Under Secretary Hooker's visit marks another step forward in advancing US President Donald Trump's priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, on December 6, India and the United States have unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, Quad and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The two countries held the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) and the 7th Designations Dialogue here on December 3.

The two sides called for additional designations of ISIS and al-Qa'ida affiliates, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime, ensuring their members face a global asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

India and the United States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10 and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable.

The meetings underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, a Ministry of External Affairs release said. (ANI)

