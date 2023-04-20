 US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases: Top official : The Tribune India

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases: Top official

While much of public focus is over the possibility of UFOs, Pentagon's AARO Director Kirkpatrick reiterates there's no evidence of represented extraterrestrial life in the sightings

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases: Top official

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Washington, April 20

A top official of a US government body created last year to focus on sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFO) has claimed that Washington is tracking more than 650 such potential cases.

Addressing a Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Wednesday, Director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick said the number of cases was up from the 350 reports referenced in an unclassified intelligence report on unidentified aerial phenomena released earlier this year, reports CNN.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritised about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'" Kirkpatrick said.

The top official told the subcommittee how his office was helping the Pentagon and intelligence community to identify emerging foreign technologies, including his role in helping to identify the high-altitude surveillance balloon from China that flew over US airspace in February and was shot down by an American fighter jet.

He also played video from two of cases that had been declassified, one that had been resolved and the other unresolved.

The first video showed a small orb that flew through the camera screen of an MQ-9 drone in the Middle East in 2022.

The drone's camera followed the object as it moved through the sky, coming in and out of the screen, CNN reported.

Kirkpatrick explained that this case was unresolved because there was no other evidence beyond the video.

"It is going to be virtually impossible to fully identify that, just based off of that video," he said, adding that the hope was as more data was gathered on these episodes, patterns could emerge to help explain the unresolved cases.

In the second video from South Asia earlier this year, an object flew by two MQ-9 drones, including one that captured video appearing to have a propulsion trail behind it, which Kirkpatrick said was initially believed to be "truly anomalous".

But he said after they pulled apart the video frame by frame, his office determined that it was a "shadow image".

"This is in the infrared, this is the heat signature off the engines in a commuter aircraft that happened to be flying in the vicinity of where those two MQ9s were at," he said.

Wednesday's hearing, chaired by New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, is the latest that Congress has held over the past year on UFOs as lawmakers pressure the Pentagon to solve the unexplained sightings.

While much of the public focus is over the possibility of UFOs, Kirkpatrick once again reiterated there's no evidence of represented extraterrestrial life in the sightings.

"In our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

5
Diaspora

British Sikh woman jailed for daughter-in-law's 'honour killing' freed

6
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

7
Nation EXPLAINER

What is brewing in Maharashtra--the state with as many as 48 Lok Sabha MPs

8
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

9
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

10
Nation

Legal experts raise questions over Atiq Ahmad’s murder; demand independent probe

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case

Gandhi had on April 3 approached the sessions court for appe...

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders release of two IAS ...

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

A police inquiry ordered by the Aam Aadmi Party government h...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137