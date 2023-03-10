 US trains West African militaries as jihadi threat spreads : The Tribune India

US trains West African militaries as jihadi threat spreads

Soldiers from several African countries are being trained in counter-insurgency tactics as part of the annual US-led exercise known as Flintlock, that began this week

US trains West African militaries as jihadi threat spreads

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Dakar (Senegal), March 10

As extremist violence in West Africa’s Sahel region spreads south toward coastal states, the United States military has launched its annual military training exercise aimed at helping armies contain the jihadi threat.

Soldiers from several African countries are being trained in counter-insurgency tactics as part of the annual US-led exercise known as Flintlock, that began this week.

Some 1,300 military personnel from 29 countries are training in Ghana and Ivory Coast, amid surging jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands, displaced millions and plunged countries into crises.

While most of the extremist activity is concentrated in West Africa’s inland Sahel region in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, the violence is rapidly spreading to coastal states like Ghana, which is experiencing an upsurge in attacks by unidentified groups, which could have links to jihadis.

Ghana had just one violent attack in 2021 but that figure rose dramatically to 17 in 2022, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

This year’s US Flintlock, a two-week event, is taking place amid growing anti-French sentiment in West Africa. Mali and Burkina Faso have ended their military cooperation with France, complaining that the French military presence over several years has done little to stem the growth of Jihadi violence.

The military juntas ruling Mali and Burkina Faso are now getting military support from Russia, and Mali is also working with the private mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.

The US says it wants to help African countries stem the extremist threat before it spreads further across the the region.

“If the instability gets too broad or too bad then it opens the aperture for other malign actors to try and influence and try and corrupt the messaging to gain access to some of these governments,” said US Col. Rob Zyla, deputy commander for Special Operations Command Africa.

While the US isn’t expanding the number of its soldiers in West Africa, US special operations forces will continue to conduct joint trainings with partners based on their needs and requests, he said.

For the first time at Flintlock there is a site dedicated to maritime training where military forces practice search and seizure and other tactics, in order to stave off the growing threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Ghanaian military officials say they worry jihadis will soon work with the pirates to make the waters unsafe which would limit economic activity for the coastal countries.

“We already know that they have intent to link up with piracy and enhance operations,” said Col. William Nortey with the Ghanaian army. “That would be a game changer for the littoral (coastal) states so we need to prevent this at all costs,” he said.

As the extremist violence spreads south, Ghana is investing money to beef up security along its border, buying more than 100 armoured personnel carriers, among other equipment, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his State of the Nation address this week.

“The reality of the state of affairs in our neighbourhood demands that the government goes to great lengths to ensure the security, safety and stability of our nation,” he said.

Ghana is also part of the Accra Initiative, a military platform involving Burkina Faso and nearby coastal countries to battle the further spread of extremism in the Sahel.

The spread of extremist violence across the Sahel region shows that more than a military solution is needed to prevent the insurgency from infecting the coastal area, regional experts say.

Widespread poverty, high inflation and the shortage of jobs for young men provide favourable conditions for jihadi recruitment, said Rukmini Sanyal, a Ghana analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“A worrying example is the ongoing conflict (over chieftaincy) between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups in the Bawku region, in northern Ghana, wherein widespread dissatisfaction could create space for militant infiltration,” she said. “(The) government needs to adopt a multi-pronged approach focused on building community resilience alongside more traditional security approaches,” she said. AP        

 

#United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

4
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

6
Delhi

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

7
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim booked by Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The CBI’s fishing expedition

9
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

10
Punjab

Ownership rights for over 11,200 tillers in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Special Judge MK Nagpal defers hearing on AAP leader's bail ...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

H3N2 influenza claims first victim in Karnataka; 82-year-old man from Hassan dies of virus

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end

3,038 cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2...

Govt amends anti-money laundering rules, brings ‘politically exposed persons’ under PMLA

Govt amends anti-money laundering rules, brings 'politically exposed persons' under PMLA

Financial institutions will have to register details of thei...


Cities

View All

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols