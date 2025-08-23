US Treasury Secy congratulates Sergio Gor on being announced as next Ambassador to India

Washington, DC [US], August 23 (ANI): US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent congratulated Sergio Gor on being appointed as the next Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

In a post on X, Scott Bessent said Sergio Gor is an "outstanding pick" who has an unprecedented track record of success.

"Congratulations to my great friend Sergio Gor on his appointment as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As one of President Trump's most loyal advisors, Sergio is an outstanding pick who has an unprecedented track record of success executing for the President. The American people can be certain that Sergio will be an exceptional steward of America's interests in the most populous region of the world," Bessent said.

US President Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation."

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

"Sergio is a great friend who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!"Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Sergio Gor will replace Eric Garcetti, who served from May 11, 2023, to January 20, 2025. Before Garcetti, Kenneth Juster held the position from November 23, 2017, to January 20, 2021. Since Garcetti's departure, the US Embassy in India has been led by interim Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K. Andrews, who took over on January 20, 2025

Sergio Gor's appointment as US Ambassador to India comes at a time when New Delhi is dealing with 50 per cent of trade tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty for the oil purchases from Russia. (ANI)

