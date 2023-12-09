US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

PTI

United Nations, December 9

The US has vetoed a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict in the UN Security Council that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken by the Hamas militant group.

The 15-nation Council met on Friday to vote on the resolution tabled by the United Arab Emirates and backed by over 90 member states. The resolution got the backing of 13 Council members who voted in its favour while the United Kingdom abstained.

The voting on the resolution came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a rare move, had invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to appeal to the Security Council for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and to avert a "humanitarian catastrophe” which, he said, has potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians and peace and security in the region.

Ahead of the vote, Guterres urged the Council to “spare no effort” to push for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, for the protection of civilians, and for the urgent delivery of lifesaving aid.

In the Explanation of Vote, US Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, said it is incomprehensible why the resolution's authors have “declined to include language condemning Hamas' horrific terrorist attack” on Israel on October 7.

He said that despite a “rushed process” and “lack of appropriate consultation” by the resolution's authors, the United States engaged in “good faith” on the draft resolution.

