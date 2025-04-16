US Vice President JD Vance to visit India next week, meet PM Modi

Washington, DC [US], April 16 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit India next week. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and travel to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

JD Vance, along with his family, will visit Italy and India from April 18 to April 24.

The Office of the Vice President in a release on Wednesday said, "Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country."

In Rome, Italy, the Vice President will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Vice President will also meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

"In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites," the release said.

Earlier in February, during his visit to France for the AI Action Summit, PM Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of US Vice President Vance.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi landed in the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed him at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival, PM Modi headed to Blair House, where members of the Indian diaspora gathered to greet him. The diaspora members chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House. PM Modi thanked them for welcoming him. PM Modi stayed at the Blair House during his visit to the US on February 12-13. (ANI)

