US Vice Prez Vance holds talks with Israel PM, President on Gaza deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
As per the VP's office, their talks focused on the Gaza peace deal formulated by US President Donald Trump.
The office said on Friday, "Vice President Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal."
Vice President Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal
Vance also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Vance said, "What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places. May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace."
What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places.

May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace.
Communications Director to the Vice President, William Martin quoted Vance while leaving Israel, "The whole purpose of this trip was to try and understand how to make the peace stick, how to move on to phase two successfully. I appreciate the Israeli government for hosting me. I think we're on a very good pathway."
The US Embassy in Jerusalem said in a departure post for Vance, "Wheels up for VP Vance and US Second Lady Usha Vance! This concludes a two-day visit to Israel, overseeing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan and reaffirming the strong bond between Israel and the United States."
Vance highlighted the next step towards peace in Israel and Gaza, "No American troops on the ground, but American troops supervising and mediating the peace."
Vice President Vance highlights the next step towards peace in Israel and Gaza following President Trump's historic deal:
US President Donald Trump has said Israel would lose "all support" from the United States if it tried to move ahead with annexation, as per Times of Israel.
The comments published on Thursday by Time magazine were made by Trump during an October 15 interview, The Times of Israel reported, prior to the Knesset's passage on Wednesday -- in a preliminary reading and against the prime minister's wishes -- of a bill that would apply Israeli sovereignty to all West Bank settlements. Underlining the administration's lack of patience for such efforts, Trump's deputy JD Vance said Thursday as he departed Israel that the previous day's vote had offended him and was "very stupid." (ANI)
