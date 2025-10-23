US Vice Prez Vance holds talks with Israel PM, President on Gaza deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

As per the VP's office, their talks focused on the Gaza peace deal formulated by US President Donald Trump.

The office said on Friday, "Vice President Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal."

Vice President Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal 📸 pic.twitter.com/9WlGpjDrF0 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 23, 2025

Vance also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Vance said, "What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places. May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace."

Vice President @JDVance visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/NfaIbfk65d What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places. May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace. https://t.co/X6CDoxJqOj — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 23, 2025 — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) October 23, 2025 Communications Director to the Vice President, William Martin quoted Vance while leaving Israel, "The whole purpose of this trip was to try and understand how to make the peace stick, how to move on to phase two successfully. I appreciate the Israeli government for hosting me. I think we're on a very good pathway." Vice President @JDVance before leaving Israel: "The whole purpose of this trip was to try and understand how to make the peace stick, how to move on to phase two successfully...I appreciate the Israeli government for hosting me...I think we're on a very good pathway." pic.twitter.com/M19iDD7e4B — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) October 23, 2025 The US Embassy in Jerusalem said in a departure post for Vance, "Wheels up for VP Vance and US Second Lady Usha Vance! This concludes a two-day visit to Israel, overseeing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan and reaffirming the strong bond between Israel and the United States." Wheels up for @VP and @SLOTUS! This concludes a two-day visit to Israel overseeing the implementation of @POTUS’s peace plan and reaffirming the strong bond between Israel and the United States. pic.twitter.com/brEKyibkCA — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) October 23, 2025 Vance highlighted the next step towards peace in Israel and Gaza, "No American troops on the ground, but American troops supervising and mediating the peace."