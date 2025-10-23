DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US Vice Prez Vance holds talks with Israel PM, President on Gaza deal

US Vice Prez Vance holds talks with Israel PM, President on Gaza deal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023160552
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Advertisement

As per the VP's office, their talks focused on the Gaza peace deal formulated by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The office said on Friday, "Vice President Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal."

Advertisement

Vance also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Vance said, "What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places. May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts