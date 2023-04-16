US, Vietnam vow to boost ties during Blinken visit

Hanoi, April 15
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday expressed a desire to deepen their ties, in coming months, as Washington seeks to solidify alliances to counter an increasingly assertive China.
In his first visit to the key southeast Asian country as the top US diplomat, Blinken kicked off his trip with a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Before their meeting, he said during the past decade there had been “extraordinary progress” in ties between the two countries.
“We have now hope to be able to take it to an even higher level, deepening even further the economic partnerships,” Blinken said, while noting the two nations mark the 10th anniversary of their formal partnership this year.
Chinh said both sides were looking to elevate ties “to a new height”, after a phone call last month between President Joe Biden and the head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong. The diplomatic anniversary and the Biden-Trong call could lead to a meeting between the two in July or other high-level meetings, analysts say. It is still unclear when an upgrade of ties could be agreed, but Blinken expressed hope it could happen “in the weeks and months ahead”. — Reuters
China stalls Blinken’s Beijing visit over spy balloon concerns
- China refused to let US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit Beijing over concerns that FBI will release results of an investigation into the downed Chinese spy balloon
- China told US it wasn’t prepared to reschedule the trip that Blinken had canceled in February while it remains unclear what Washington would do with the report
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...