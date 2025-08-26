DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US voices support for Rohingya, praises Bangladesh for sheltering refugees

US voices support for Rohingya, praises Bangladesh for sheltering refugees

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The United States on Monday reiterated its support for the people of Myanmar, including the persecuted Rohingya community and other ethnic groups facing violence and displacement in the conflict-ridden country.

Advertisement

In a statement, Washington said it stood firmly with all communities in Burma (Myanmar) who continued to suffer amid ongoing unrest. The US also acknowledged the humanitarian burden borne by Bangladesh, which continues to shelter over a million Rohingya refugees who fled waves of military crackdowns in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

“We commend the Government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide shelter to displaced Rohingya as well as other countries in the region for hosting refugees from Burma,” the US statement read.

Advertisement

The remarks come as the refugee crisis approaches its eighth year, with limited prospects for safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya back to Myanmar. International agencies have consistently flagged concerns over deteriorating conditions in overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh hosts the bulk of the refugee population.

The US has repeatedly urged Myanmar’s military regime to cease violence and create conditions for safe return of refugees, while also calling on the international community to sustain humanitarian support.

Advertisement

Notably, eight years since their forced mass displacement from Rakhine State, Rohingya people in and outside of Myanmar are facing a further deterioration of their already dire circumstances.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts