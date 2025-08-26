US voices support for Rohingya, praises Bangladesh for sheltering refugees

The United States on Monday reiterated its support for the people of Myanmar, including the persecuted Rohingya community and other ethnic groups facing violence and displacement in the conflict-ridden country.

In a statement, Washington said it stood firmly with all communities in Burma (Myanmar) who continued to suffer amid ongoing unrest. The US also acknowledged the humanitarian burden borne by Bangladesh, which continues to shelter over a million Rohingya refugees who fled waves of military crackdowns in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

“We commend the Government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide shelter to displaced Rohingya as well as other countries in the region for hosting refugees from Burma,” the US statement read.

The remarks come as the refugee crisis approaches its eighth year, with limited prospects for safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya back to Myanmar. International agencies have consistently flagged concerns over deteriorating conditions in overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh hosts the bulk of the refugee population.

The US has repeatedly urged Myanmar’s military regime to cease violence and create conditions for safe return of refugees, while also calling on the international community to sustain humanitarian support.

Notably, eight years since their forced mass displacement from Rakhine State, Rohingya people in and outside of Myanmar are facing a further deterioration of their already dire circumstances.