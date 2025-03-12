US VP JD Vance, Second Lady Usha likely to visit India next month: US Media report

Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

This visit will be Vance's second foreign trip as VP. Last month Vance had made a visit to France and Germany, reported Politico. The second lady Usha Vance has Indian roots with her parents having emigrated from India to the United States.

The visit will come at a time when the two sides are involved in tough negotiations over tariffs. Earlier on Tuesday (local time) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while lamenting the tariffs imposed by various nations on the United States, referred to the tariffs imposed by India on American alcohol and agricultural products.

She added that today the US has a President who "actually looks out" for the interests of American businesses and workers.

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," Leavitt said."

Last week, US President Donald Trump attacked India's tariffs, saying it is "next to impossible to sell anything to India" because of the "high tariffs."

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had meet with US Vice President JD Vance and his family on the sidelines of the AI summit in Paris. They celebrated a special occasion - the birthday of Vance's son, Vivek.

PM Modi expressed his joy in joining the celebration and described having a "great conversation" with the Vance family.

"Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X

In response, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of JD Vance. This sustainable wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool, designed to enhance motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and promotes environmental conservation. (ANI)

