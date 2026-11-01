Manama [Bahrain], November 1 (ANI): The United States has warned that Iran cannot be permitted to hold the regional and global economy "hostage", stating that while Washington remains open to diplomatic dialogue, it is prepared to take an alternate course if maritime traffic in the vital Strait of Hormuz is not restored to normal, Al Jazeera reported.

Addressing the Manama Dialogue security forum in Bahrain on Sunday, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome asserted that diplomatic pathways remain available, but cautioned that American tolerance is not limitless.

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“The hand of negotiation has been extended and those channels have continued to be open and active. At the same time, we’ve been also prepared to go in another direction. We just can’t allow Iran to take this region and the global economy hostage,” Al Jazeera quoted Blome as saying.

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Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said talks with Qatari mediators are ongoing on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States implements Tehran's conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi said discussions with the Qatari side had resulted in a reduction in the proposed implementation period for reopening the strategic waterway, from five days to two days.

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"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Araghchi said, according to Al Jazeera.

Outlining Tehran's demands, the Iranian Foreign Minister said they included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, reducing US military forces in the region, restoring oil waivers and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

"Our conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region. We demand the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all our frozen funds, including those held in Qatar," Araghchi said.

He further said Iran was seeking recognition of the shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz that Tehran had discussed with Oman, along with the closure of other routes.

"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with our conditions paves the way for the resumption of negotiations with Washington regarding outstanding issues," he added, according to Al Jazeera.

The proposal comes amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Tehran over a possible framework for negotiations, with Iran insisting that the US meet its conditions before peace talks can begin and the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei had earlier said that no talks would take place and the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Tehran's seven conditions were met. He also maintained that the conditions differed entirely from the framework of the Islamabad negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

In a post on X, Rezaei warned that Iran would deliver "devastating blows" to any aggressor using "new weaponry" if the country was attacked, while maintaining that diplomacy remained possible if Tehran's conditions were fulfilled.

"We have repeatedly stated: the seven conditions announced by Iran must be fulfilled. If the conditions are met, the path of diplomacy will be open," Rezaei said.

He further warned, "In response, if any action is taken against the country, in accordance with the Supreme Leader's directive today to the armed forces, we will deliver devastating blows to the aggressor using new weaponry.

"Iran's demands include lifting US sanctions imposed after the collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July, reducing the US military presence in the region, reinstating oil waivers granted in June as part of the MoU, and releasing frozen Iranian funds, including those held in Qatar.

Tehran has also demanded formal recognition of a new shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz, established in discussions with Oman, and the closure of all other routes. Its demands further include ending the war on all fronts, particularly Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

The diplomatic exchanges follow the delivery of a letter from US Vice President JD Vance to Rezaei through Qatari mediators. Earlier, Rezaei said Washington had "completely shifted tone" in the communication, describing it as a positive indication for Iran.

"Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory," Rezaei told state broadcaster IRIB, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran wants to negotiate, saying, "There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking."

Trump has also warned that the US could target Iran's remaining nuclear sites, saying Washington could carry out such an operation "in 10 minutes". At a Halloween event, he said Iran wanted to "make a deal" and that discussions were "going fine", but added that Tehran was "not very reliable".

When asked whether he would order renewed strikes against Iran, Trump dismissed the question as "stupid", saying, "Let's say I did, would I tell you? I can't tell you." (ANI)

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