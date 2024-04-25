US warns Pakistan, others of ‘curbs’ over pacts with Iran

Washington, April 24
The US has warned of a “potential risk of sanctions” for anyone considering a business deal with Iran, a day after Pakistan and Iran inked several agreements during Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s maiden visit to Islamabad to boost bilateral cooperation.
The latest warning comes days after the US imposed sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including three companies from China even as the US also said it maintains good relations with Pakistan and described it as “an important security partner in the region.” During Raisi’s three-day visit that concluded on Wednesday, Iran and Pakistan signed eight MoUs while vowing to increase trade to $10 billion in the coming years.
Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, was asked about the agreements signed during Raisi’s visit and Pakistan government spokesperson’s assertion that it does not need a waiver from US sanctions to build its portion of a Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline.
“Just let me say broadly ... We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions,”Patel said.
