US welcomes Pak panel's rejection of 'conspiracy' claim

Washington/Islamabad, April 23
Asserting that a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan is critical to its interests, the US has welcomed Pakistan's top security forum's statement rejecting Imran Khan's repeated claims of America plotting a conspiracy for regime change in Islamabad with the help of the Opposition parties.
In a statement released after its meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said it discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington last month which was used by Khan to portray his removal through no-confidence vote as a US conspiracy for following an independent foreign policy. —
