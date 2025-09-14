Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI): The United States on Sunday welcomed the restoration of peace and stability in Nepal following the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government after days of intense anti-corruption protests that gripped the capital and several other cities across the country.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by US Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R Thompson, he praised the peaceful resolution after last week's unrest and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to working closely with the new leadership.

"Rt. Hon. Sushila Karki has been appointed as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. We welcome the restoration of calm and a peaceful resolution following last week's tragic events," Thompson said in a statement posted on X.

Advertisement

The statement further acknowledged the efforts of Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and youth leaders who, amid nationwide anti-corruption protests, pushed for a democratic and peaceful transition of power.

"We commend President Ramchandra Paudel and youth leaders for their commitment to a democratic solution, even as we continue to mourn with Nepal over its losses," the Ambassador added.

Advertisement

He also recognised the role played by the Nepalese Army, particularly Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel, in helping restore order and ensuring a smooth transition to a civilian-led interim government.

"We recognise the Nepali Army and Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel for their vital role in restoring order and facilitating a peaceful transition of civilian government. We look forward to working with the interim government in the months ahead as they prepare for new elections," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the streets of Kathmandu began returning to normal on Sunday morning following days of intense anti-corruption protests that gripped the capital and several other cities across Nepal.

Light traffic returned to the streets, some shops were opened, and a visible easing of tensions signals a gradual restoration of public order.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

However, the recent appointment of Sushila Karki as the country's first female Prime Minister has injected a new sense of hope among many citizens.

Karki, who will officially assume office at Singha Durbar today as the interim PM, has already begun consultations with aides and representatives from the Gen Z movement to shape a smaller, reform-oriented Cabinet.

According to The Kathmandu Post, citing one of her aides, Karki will begin intensive discussions Sunday morning to form her Cabinet. Despite holding authority over all 25 ministries, she is reportedly committed to forming a streamlined Cabinet with no more than 15 ministers, a move aligned with calls from civil society and the Gen Z-led protest movement.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)