Berlin [Germany], May 4 (ANI): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called the United States its most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance, days after criticising President Donald Trump over Washington's handling of the conflict in West Asia.

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The remarks came amid US President Donald Trump announcing that the United States plans to reduce its military presence in Germany by significantly more than the 5,000 troops previously announced by the Pentagon.

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In a post on X, "The United States is and will remain Germany's most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance. We share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons."

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Friedrich Merz in April had suggested the Trump team was being outplayed in talks with Iran aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Following this, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing a "terrible job" back at home, asking the latter to focus on the domestic problems as the rift between the two intensifies over the handling of the conflict in Iran.

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At an executive order signing event in The Oval office, Trump said, "The German chancellor is doing a terrible job. He's got immigration and energy problems, and a problem with Ukraine. He criticised me for Iran, so I asked him, "Would you like Iran to have a nuclear weapon?" He said no. I said, "Well then, I guess I'm right."

In a similar remark on a Truth Social post, Trump said Merz should focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as stop interfering with the countries trying to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday (local time) issued a stark warning about the future of the transatlantic alliance, saying the greatest danger facing NATO and its partners comes from internal divisions rather than outside adversaries.

The Polish PM added that the NATO partners must work together to reverse the "disastrous trend".

Formed in 1949 with the signing of the Washington Treaty, NATO is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe. NATO's fundamental goal is to safeguard the Allies' freedom and security by political and military means. (ANI)

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