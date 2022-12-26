US willing to provide funds to boost security at borders: Pakistan

Islamabad, December 25

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the United States is willing to provide funds to Islamabad to help it enhance its border security for preventing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, according to a media report on Sunday.

Bhutto, who was in Washington from December 14 to 21 where he met various top policymakers and chaired the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, said he held talks with US senators over the border security fund to be given in 2023, as per reports.

“Two senior senators — Bob Menendez from New Jersey and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina — told me that they were provided “funding in the 2023 budget to help us with border security,” Bhutto said. It was noted that the public statement of support for Pakistan was “obviously a part of the ongoing US efforts to rehabilitate its image in the country”. — PTI

