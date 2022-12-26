US willing to provide funds to boost security at borders: Pakistan

Islamabad, December 25
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the United States is willing to provide funds to Islamabad to help it enhance its border security for preventing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, according to a media report on Sunday.
Bhutto, who was in Washington from December 14 to 21 where he met various top policymakers and chaired the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, said he held talks with US senators over the border security fund to be given in 2023, as per reports.
“Two senior senators — Bob Menendez from New Jersey and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina — told me that they were provided “funding in the 2023 budget to help us with border security,” Bhutto said. It was noted that the public statement of support for Pakistan was “obviously a part of the ongoing US efforts to rehabilitate its image in the country”. — PTI
6 army men killed in Balochistan
- Six Pak army personnel killed in two separate clashes with militants in Balochistan on Sunday
- Separately, 15 persons injured in grenade attacks by militants in different parts of the province
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...