US withdraws from 66 international organisations, including India and France-led International Solar Alliance

Washington DC [US], January 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday (local time), directing the withdrawal of the United States from international organisations, conventions and treaties that are "contrary to the interests" of the US.

The announcement was made in the statement of the Presidential Memoranda shared by the White House that mentioned withdrawal from 35-non non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities.

The Non-UN organisations include the India and France-led International Solar Alliance, key environmental bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Other non-UN bodies International Energy Forum, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation and the Global Counterterrorism Forum ,among others.

Key UN organisations from which US has withdrawn includes the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy and UN Population Fund and UN Water.

The executive order mentioned that Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to effectuate the withdrawal of the United States from the organizations mentioned in the memorandum as soon as possible, and said that for United Nations entities, withdrawal would mean ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.

It mentioned that Trump's decision comes after considering the Secretary of State's report and after deliberating with his Cabinet, that he determined the participation, or support to the organisations was contrary to the interests of the United States.

AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests including: 🔴35-non UN organizations 🔴31 UN entities pic.twitter.com/72pTyV811N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2026

The move almost a year after the Trump administration had announced the withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January 2025, citing the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US had also withdrawn from UNESCO in July 2025, saying that the latter was not in the "national interest" of the United States. (ANI)

