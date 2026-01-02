DT
USA cautions China to pull back as tensions escalate between Beijing and Taiwan

USA cautions China to pull back as tensions escalate between Beijing and Taiwan

ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], January 2 (ANI): China's recent live-fire military exercise has heightened strains between Taiwan and Beijing. The United States stepped in earlier this week, calling on China to reduce its military pressure campaign against Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

"China's military actions and statements toward Taiwan and other regional actors unnecessarily raise tensions," said Tommy Pigott, the U.S. State Department's principal deputy spokesperson, on Thursday, according to Focus Taiwan.

"We call on Beijing to show restraint, halt its military intimidation of Taiwan, and pursue meaningful dialogue instead," Pigott stated.

"The United States remains committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and rejects any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo, including through force or coercion," he added.

China's latest round of large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan has drawn sharp international criticism, with governments and lawmakers warning that China's actions risk destabilising the Indo-Pacific and escalating regional tensions.

The two-day exercise, which concluded on December 31, involved extensive naval and air deployments and was widely seen as a show of force aimed at pressuring the self-governed island.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines all voiced serious concern over the drills. In a statement, the European External Action Service stressed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to global security and prosperity, warning against any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo through coercion or military means.

The PLA conducted military exercises dubbed "Justice Mission-2025" from Monday to Tuesday across five maritime areas and airspace surrounding Taiwan, describing them as a "stern warning" to so-called "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, reported Focus Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday that the PLA launched 27 rockets on the second day of the drills, with 10 landing in waters within Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone, marking the closest Chinese live-fire activity ever recorded near Taiwan.

On Friday the Ministry said, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. 2 PRC balloons were also detected during this timeframe. The Taiwan's authorities say their Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

