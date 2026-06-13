"USA has another interest...Iran getting tired": Former diplomat Suresh Goel on West Asia development

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former diplomat Suresh Goel said that while US President Trump claimed a deal had been reached with Iran, Tehran was yet to agree, highlighting a clear contradiction between the two sides.

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Goel noted that despite deep-rooted differences, both nations recognise the need to temporarily ease tensions, with the US focused on domestic priorities and Iran seeking assurances for its regional security.

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Speaking to ANI, Goel on Friday said, "Trump has already said that the deal has been reached and would be signed, and JD Vance would actually be there in Europe. But the signing of the agreement, Iran, on the other hand, has clearly indicated that there is no deal till now. They have not agreed to anything so far. So there is a contradiction in what Trump is saying and what Iran is saying. Irrespective of all kinds of contradictions, disagreements and all that, I do think that both Iran and the USA realise that there is a need for this kind of conflict to end for the time being. I'm not saying that it will end forever. The differences are far too deep-rooted. They're not just ideological."

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"But for the time being, slowly, I find that the USA has another interest: midterm elections and Fourth of July celebrations. Iran is getting tired. But their security is a main concern. They cannot come to an agreement where they see that their security interests have been jeopardised. And their security interests involve Lebanon and the Middle East. It's some kind of assurance that they will not be attacked," he added.

His remark comes after Donald Trump on Thursday spoke of a "great settlement" that could end the conflict with Iran, saying that the agreement could be finalised in the coming days.

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Trump had also suggested that a signing ceremony could take place soon in Europe and may be attended by Vice President JD Vance.

Goel further described the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which left three Indian seafarers dead, as a war crime, but cautioned that extreme retaliatory measures may not be realistic.

He said that India must navigate the situation carefully, balancing justice for the incident with practical diplomatic responses.

"I think the attacks on the ships, they were a war crime. At the same time, I'm a realist. As a diplomat, we don't deal with the ideas. We deal with the reality on the ground. Even if it is a war crime, what exactly are we going to do about it? Shall we go to the Security Council and make a complaint? Or should we take an action within India and try to, just like in the case of Devyani Khobragade, who was being harassed by the Americans in New York? So, shall we remove the security around the American nation? I think, given the present kind of circumstances, they will both be seen as extreme actions," he added.

"So protests have been raised. More protests will be raised if these things continue. Americans will assure India of investigating and looking into the matter. And I think slowly and slowly it will become part of the fight, really. I'm being very, very honest about this. It's very hurtful. It is a war crime. It is a violation of the freedom of navigation," Goel said.

The incident relates to an attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard. Officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three were initially reported missing. (ANI)

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