USD 87 Million allocated for projects to reduce greenhouse emissions

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 5 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced a new plan worth approximately 300 million Shekels (USD 87 million) to promote projects for the conversion and efficiency of fuel consumption and efficiency in electricity consumption in the industrial sector and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The program will finance projects to convert or reduce fuel consumption while improving efficiency in electricity consumption.
"The goal is to help the industry become more efficient and competitive," said the Ministry. (ANI/ TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
