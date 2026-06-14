"Use of force in Kashmir should be stopped immediately": MQM founder on clashes in PoK

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, on Sunday called for an immediate halt to the use of force on residents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) by Pakistani forces, warning that continued military action in the region could pose a threat to Pakistan's own stability and existence, noting that the fire ignited in the region could spread across the entire country.

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Addressing party workers and the public worldwide through the social media platform TikTok, Hussain said, "The use of force in Kashmir should be stopped immediately. If Pakistan does not stop military action in Kashmir and continues the oppression there, Pakistan's very existence could also be at risk."

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According to a statement issued following his address, Hussain alleged that people from Rawalakot and other areas of PoK had informed him about incidents involving the Pakistani military and strongly condemned the actions of Pakistani security forces against Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with them.

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Hussain said that the people of the region had faced injustice for the past 80 years and asserted that the future of the region should be determined by Kashmiris themselves.

He further argued that, constitutionally and legally, Azad Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of Pakistan, alleging that Islamabad exercised control over the region despite its separate constitutional status.

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"In principle, Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris, and it is now the unanimous decision of Kashmiris that Kashmir will remain theirs," the statement read.

"It is a recognised fact that, constitutionally and legally, Azad Kashmir is not part of Pakistan. Those who claim that Azad Kashmir has acceded to Pakistan are wrong; the Government of Pakistan itself has also stated in the Supreme Court that Azad Kashmir is not part of Pakistan. If Azad Kashmir were constitutionally a part of Pakistan, then Pakistan would have five provinces instead of four," the statement added.

The MQM founder also alleged that residents of PoK were being deprived of their fundamental rights and that peaceful protests were being met with force and stated that Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and other security forces had been deployed to suppress demonstrations.

Referring to reports emerging from areas including Rawalakot, Hussain alleged that security personnel had used force against peaceful protesters, resulting in casualties and further alleged that internet services had been suspended, curfews imposed and restrictions placed on the movement of residents.

Condemning what he described as atrocities against the people of Kashmir as "Yazidi-style atrocities", Hussain urged the Pakistani authorities to immediately halt the alleged crackdown.

"I and my MQM strongly condemn the oppression inflicted on Kashmiris. We fully support all the legitimate demands of Kashmiris and call upon those in authority to give Kashmiris all their rights and remove their grievances," he said.

"Where are we taking the country by adopting a policy of inflicting oppression on nations and crushing them by force when they demand their rights?" he asked, criticising what he termed the use of force against various groups within Pakistan and alleging that similar policies had fuelled unrest in other regions,

Hussain alleged that similar policies had weakened Pakistan's writ in several parts of Balochistan and further claimed that security operations in tribal regions had displaced local populations, creating internally displaced persons (IDPs), while continued military actions, drone strikes and bombardments had fuelled resentment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Appealing to Pakistan's leadership, he said, "For God's sake, stop this oppression against the people of your own country and have mercy on Pakistan. Pakistan has already been divided because of injustice and oppression; do not repeat the mistakes of the past with the remaining Pakistan."

He reiterated that continued military action in Kashmir, if not halted, could endanger Pakistan's future.

This comes after widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

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