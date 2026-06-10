"Useful exchange of ideas": Jaishankar "enjoys" meeting with Bulgarian "friends"

Sofia [Bulgaria], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he had a useful exchange of ideas to "deepen" the ties with Bulgaria during his visit to Sofia. The interaction focused on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he "enjoyed meeting with notable Bulgarian friends of India in Sofia today."

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Enjoyed meeting with notable Bulgarian friends of India in Sofia today. A useful exchange of ideas of how to deepen the economic, academic, cultural, mobility & people-to-people partnership between our two countries. 🇮🇳 🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/ynrEgw4tz9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2026

Highlighting the scope of the discussions, the Minister said the meeting involved "a useful exchange of ideas of how to deepen the economic, academic, cultural, mobility & people-to-people partnership between our two countries."

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Earlier, Jaishankar visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia, where he explored artefacts spanning "millennia" and praised Bulgaria's efforts to preserve its historical and cultural legacy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage."

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Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage. 🇮🇳 🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/fIogJYKpTN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2026

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Bulgaria.

The EAM will then visit Finland on June 11, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA.

Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. The two countries are proud of their glorious cultural heritage. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD.

India and Finland also share traditionally warm and friendly relations. In recent years, the bilateral partnership has expanded in areas such as research, innovation and investment cooperation. The Indian community in Finland is described as vibrant and well-integrated, while Indian culture and yoga continue to enjoy significant popularity in the country.

Finland appointed its resident Ambassador to India in 1949, and its Embassy in New Delhi was the first Asian mission established by the Nordic country. India opened its Embassy in Helsinki in 1968. Finland currently maintains Honorary Consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and also opened a Consulate in Mumbai in November 2022, with the first Consul General assuming office on January 1, 2023, a statement by the MEA said. (ANI)

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